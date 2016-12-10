Yechury to inaugurate MB Vignana Kendram on Dec 13

more-in

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury will inaugurate the Makineni Basavapunnaiah Vignana Kendram (M B Bhavan) here on December 13. The same day, Chukkapalli Pichaiah Auditorium and Gaddipati Koteswara Rao Library, would also be opened.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, M B Bhavan trustee P. Madhu said that the Bhavan would act as a centre to build unity among people and a venue to promote art and culture. It would have facilities to serve as a cultural centre for youth and other sections of society. Its 650-seat capacity auditorium would be within the reach of everyone. Advanced air-conditioning and the latest sound and lighting system were some of the features of the auditorium. Discussions, seminars and debates on issues concerning public could be conducted at the Kendram. Progressive forces and associations besides various sections of people could make use of the facility, he added.

Kendram secretary Y. Venkateswara Rao was also present.