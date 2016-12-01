Woman, mother of two, sets herself ablaze

more-in

A woman, mother of two, allegedly committed suicide by setting herself ablaze at her home in Madhura Nagar on Wednesday.

According to the Satyanarayana Puram police, G. Kumari (26), wife of Palagani, locked the house from inside and allegedly set herself ablaze using kerosene, when she was alone in home at around 11.30 a.m.

Alarmed by the screams of the woman, neighbours tried to rescue her. Later, they rang up police who rushed to the spot and broke open the house. By then Kumari sustained severe burns and was taken to the government hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. “The reasons for suicide are yet to be known.

Neighbours told us that there were no major issues between the husband and wife. The woman’s sister lodged complaint and we have registered case,” Satyanarayana Puram Circle Inspector told The Hindu.

He said the complainant and neighbours, however, informed them that the wife and husband had an argument over eating out on Tuesday night. “She packed her husband’s lunch box in the morning and also spoke to neighbours before taking the extreme step,” he said.

Post-mortem will be conducted in the presence of the MRO on Thursday after the family of the deceased arrives from Srikakulam. Kumari was married to P. Suresh five years ago and had two girl children aged two and four.

A case under Section 174 of CrPc has been registered and investigation is on.