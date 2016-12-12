Woman HAM operator all set to swing into action with her team

more-in

Following news that cyclone Vardah will cross south Andhra Pradesh coast, the weather department issued an alert to fishermen and the Nellore district administrations along the south coastal Andhra asked the Revenue, Panchayat Raj and Irrigation department officials to remain in the headquarters and prepare for contingency measures.

Sadineni Yamini, a young entrepreneur from Guntur district, received a call from Nellore District Collector R. Mutyala Raju to keep her teams ready.

Ms. Yamini is a renowned Amateur Radio (HAM Radio) operator, who is gearing up along with her teams to assist the Nellore district administration in the event of cyclone hitting the district.

When all communication networks are down, Ham plays a significant role in disseminating information. “I received a call from the Superintendent of Police, who asked me to set up an emergency back-up communication system. Vardah is expected to hit Sullurpet and Tada in Nellore district. When normal communication fails, we Ham radio operators erect our antennas and start communicating through our network, working as a bridge between the victims and the administrators,” she explains.

Ham Radio is a popular hobby and service that brings people, electronics and communication together. “We use Ham radio to talk across town, district, around the world and even into space, all without the internet or cellphones. This mode of communication has vast untapped potential,” she says.

A Grade-1 Amateur Radio operator, Ms. Yamini is identified with her call sign VU2YAM. “The prefix indicates the country from which one is operating and the suffix indicates our names,” she elaborates, informing that she would set up a control room either in the SP’s office or in the Collectorate.

When normal communication network collapses at the time of a natural calamity, the Ham operators use simple antenna and a car battery as power source.

Recalling her role in 2004 tsunami, she says unlike the advanced nations which encourage Ham operators, India is yet to recognise the potential of this unique mode of communication.

She has been showing keen interest in amateur radio right from her junior college days and has emerged a leader participating in international conferences over the last few years. She also has to her credit the distinction of representing Asia in a 12-member team from across the world in an experimental Ham operation on Isla del Coco, an uninhabited island in Costa Rica, braving risks and obstacles.

She has been participating in Ham operations in all the cyclones and floods since 2006, she says.