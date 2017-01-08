Water literacy campaign need of the hour: Rajendra Singh

more-in

Renowned water conservationist Rajendra Singh has stressed on the need for a “water literacy campaign” to end the water crisis in the country.

At the time of Independence, 232 villages had no access to drinking water. But, even after so-called development over decades, 2.65 lakh villages have no access to drinking water as per government data, he points out.

“We have to blame ourselves. We changed the course of rivers. We built dams indiscriminately. And, there is a climate change,” Mr. Singh said and added “we can solve the looming crisis if local and traditional solutions were followed.”

He was addressing a panel discussion on ‘Water development’ organised by Navyandhra Pustaka Sambaralu here on Sunday.

Success of earthen dams

Dubbed as Waterman of India, Mr. Singh recalled how he revived an ancient dam technology in his State of Rajasthan. The Johads, earthen check dams, hold water and allow it to percolate deep down replenishing the aquifer. The landscape and climate have been transformed; seven long-dead rivers have begun to flow, wells were full and once-parched fields were now fertile, he said. “With great confidence, I can say that even five continuous droughts will not impact us,” he said.