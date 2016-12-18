Vital organs of two harvested in Nellore, Vijayawada

more-in

The vital organs of two persons, a 39-year-old woman and a 25-year-old youth, were harvested under the guidance of Jeevandan in Nellore and Vijayawada respectively on Saturday.

The liver and kidneys of a youth were harvested at the Kamineni Hospitals Vijayawada unit.

Tella Nagarjuna, 25, was involved in a road accident on the night of December 13, according to hospital sources. Nagarjuna who worked as medical representative was returning home to Pamarru from Vijayawada when a vehicle hit him at Kanumolu village.

Nagarjuna who suffered an injury on the head was taken to the Kamineni Hospitals. Even as the specialists treated him, the youth went into coma. The doctors declared him “brain dead” on Saturday morning and contacted the Jeevandan coordinators.

Nagarjuna’s father Venkata Rama Rao and mother Vijayalakshmi gave consent for harvesting of their son’s vital organs.

Jeevandhan Chief Executive Officer G Krishna Murthy said the youth’s liver was allotted to Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada. While one kidney was allotted to the Kamineni Hospitals, Vijayawada, the second was allotted to the Sunrise Hospital, Vijayawada. The heart could not be salvaged.

The Jeevandan CEO said a team of doctors from Chennai Fortis harvested the heart of the woman at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Nellore, and a team from Apollo Visakhapatnam, harvested the liver.

While one kidney was allotted to Nellore KIMS, the second was allotted to SVIMS, Tirupati, Mr Krishna Murthy said.