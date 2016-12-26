Vigil stepped up at churches after FBI alert

more-in

With the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) alerting the government over possible strikes by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria on churches, security has been tightened at many places during the holiday season.

After the recent attack on Berlin Christmas Market by a suspected IS supporter, the terrorist group has reportedly released a list targeting many churches and called upon their sympathisers to launch attacks on religious congregations across the world, particularly in the United States.

Following the call, intelligence sleuths have arranged e-surveillance at many churches and reportedly asked the managements of the shrines to complete Christmas prayers before midnight on Sunday.

Some churches have completed prayers before midnight on Saturday.

Sleuths of the State and the Central Intelligence, Special Intelligence Branch, Counter Intelligence and other agencies were closely monitoring the situation at churches for the last two days.

“We have no information about Christmas Day attacks. But, police and e-surveillance was witnessed at some places of worship and we observed CCTVs fixed at a few churches,” a religious preacher told The Hindu. Sources from the Intelligence Department said that security cover at churches and other shrines will continue till the New Year celebrations.

“As some U.S.-based churches are located in the country, there is a possibility of terrorists resorting to violence,” an intelligence official said.

Alert at temples

Apart from churches, alert has been sounded at temples, religious events and other mass congregations and the security personnel are observing the movements of strangers.

e-surveillance

“Based on FBI warnings, e-surveillance has been arranged at many places and it will continue,” the officer said.