Views of all stakeholders will be considered, says SAAP chief

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh Managing Director Bangara Raju on Tuesday said a comprehensive sports policy would be prepared after taking into consideration views of various stakeholders who would meet in the city on Wednesday.

He told mediapersons that the exercise was taken up as per the suggestion of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who wished for a sports policy involving several experts and not by a select ‘few’.

“We are involving former Olympians, Dronacharya, Arjuna Awardees, retired physical directors, officers from educational and Panchayat departments for the preparation of sports policy,” said Mr. Raju.

He said the Chief Minister’s aim was to take sports to the rural areas and make it a mass movement. “The policy will be a transparent one and all the activities will be posted on the website. The policy will take care of several aspects such as infrastructure, coaches, financial assistance, incentives, equipment, training, diet, nutrition and other development schemes in all the 13 districts.”

He said each region in the State had some inherent strengths in certain sports disciplines. “They will be identified and nurtured to win medals in the national and international meets.”

SAAP Chairman P. R. Mohan said the views of all the stakeholders would be taken into consideration. “It is a fact nothing concrete has been happening in sports for the past three years owing to lack of funds and shortage of coaches and equipment.”

Meanwhile, senior badminton administrator K. Ch. Punnaiah Chowdary said the Sports Minister should nominate a sub committee with eminent personalities to discuss and finalise the sports policy. “The delay will cause more damage to the CM’s reputation,” he said.

“It shows that SAAP is working against the government to spoil the image of the Chief Minister. Though the Indian Olympic Association has recognised the APOA headed by Mr. Jayadev Galla and Mr. R.K.Purushotham, the SAAP is yet to recognise it,” he said.