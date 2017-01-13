VVIT students undertake national integration walk

Students of VVIT taking out a rally from Mastan Dargah in Guntur to Kanakadurga Temple in Vijayawada on Thursday. — | Photo Credit: T VIJAYA KUMAR

Students of the Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology (VVIT) on Thursday undertook a 33-km walk from the Hazrat-e-Kalesha Mastan Dargah in Guntur to Kanakadurga Temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada. A symbolic walk to showcase the cultural ethos of the city, known for its tolerance of many faiths and cultures, it also marked the observance of the National Integration Day marking the 155th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

N. Sanjay, IG, Guntur, flagged off the walk. Chairman of VVIT and VIVA school Vasireddy Vidya Sagar was present.

The students visited the Hreenkar Theerth Jain temple near Acharya Nagarjuna University and a church at Prakash Nagar and offered prayers. The walk culminated at the Durga Temple in the evening. The students were offered refreshments at various points.

“We have been conducting the walk for the past eight years to commemorate the National Youth Day besides promoting the theme of national integrity by means of demonstrating peace and harmony in society,” Mr. Vidya Sagar said.

Reminding the importance of national integrity and the role of youth in achieving the goal of secular country, Mr. Sanjay said Swamy Vivekananda enlightened the entire Universe by his eternal preaching. Mr. Vidya Sagar said students had been filled with enthusiasm and awareness about national integration.

Squadron Leader (Rtd.) S R K Paramahamsa and principal Y.Mallikharjuna Reddy were also present.