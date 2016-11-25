VMC drops drone survey aimed at better property tax management

more-in

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has shelved the proposed drone survey by Singapore-based M/s PAGE UM Services PTE Ltd. for better property tax management with the government taking up a similar project at the State-level for all local bodies in a phased manner.

Stating this in the VMC general body meeting on Friday in reply to a question by co-opted member Siddham Nagendra Reddy, Municipal Commissioner G. Veerapandian said no payments have been made to the foreign company, which had only done a pilot, the findings of which could be used for the stated purpose.

A similar project implemented in Nagpur by M/s Geo-Civic Cybertech was found by a team of VMC corporators to yield excellent results, he said, stressing on the need to adopt latest technologies for augmenting revenues.

Expressing concern at a large number of public complaints on poor sanitation, Mayor Mr. Sridhar instructed the Municipal Commissioner to act tough against sanitary inspectors and contractors not doing their job. Vijayawada Central MLA Umamaheswara Rao said poor sanitation and drainage facilities have been a major concern of the public he was confronted with during the Jana Chaitanya Yatras. He said the VMC should take necessary action immediately .