U.S. diplomat givesfull marks to Naidu

U.S. Consul General in Hyderabad Katherine Hadda made a courtesy call on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu here on Tuesday.

Ms. Katherine Hadda’s visit aims at upgrading people-to-people contact between the U.S. and Andhra Pradesh as part of broadening bilateral ties.

She showered praise on Mr. Naidu for his vision and achievements. She said, “In my 28 years of service as a member of the Senior Foreign Service, I heard about the Chief Minister’s ambition and meticulous planning and that everyone who works under him admiringly speaks about his vision.” Andhra Pradesh was a beautiful State and that she was aware of the Chief Minister’s plan to build a world-class capital city, which would also be a blue and green city, she said. She said she was delighted to see Andhra Pradesh ranked as number one in Ease of Doing Business. “Your clarity and quick decision making helped the State to achieve this.”

Earlier, Mr. Naidu explained her the rich, glorious cultural heritage of Andhra Pradesh. Stating that the bifurcation had not only posed many challenges but also provided an opportunity to build a new capital city, he said, “In the last two and half years, we have overcome many challenges and in the next 10 years I am confident that Andhra Pradesh will be the best State in the world.”

Prestigious projects

Ms. Hadda said she was happy to note that two American companies are collaborating with Andhra Pradesh in two prestigious projects.

The US Trade and Development Agency, signed a MoU for developing Visakhapatnam as a smart city and the CRDA had appointed the Ch2M Hill as project management consultant.

This is her first visit to the State.