Sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force on Friday conducted raids at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) in the city and apprehended two persons — M. Nava Venkata Sunil and G. Vamshi Krishna — who were allegedly trying to exchange old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes with new currency on a commission basis.

The Task Force police seized Rs. 31 lakh from their possession.

Investigation is under progress, said the police.