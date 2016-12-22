Transport dept. setto go cashless: Sidda

Transport Minister Sidda Raghava Rao has said that the department is moving towards cashless transactions. The department was installing e-POS machines for all transactions except those relating to enforcement and check-posts.

Mr. Raghava Rao said here on Wednesday said that swiping machines were installed at all DTO, RTO, unit office and MVI offices. The department earned a revenue of Rs. 96.41 crore from November 18 to December 13. Of this, Rs. 5.5 crore was through swiping machines and Rs. 12.70 crore was cash payments. Another Rs. 26.14 crore was paid through demand drafts and online payments were to the tune of Rs. 52.06 crore, he said.

The department earned a revenue of Rs. 1,371 crore during 2015. The government set a target of Rs. 1,734.77 crore for the current year. Of this, the department has already achieved Rs. 1,641.53 crore. There was a growth of 35.33 per cent in life tax collections which stood at Rs. 762 crore this year as against last year’s Rs. 624.26 crore, he said.

The Minister said that the number of registrations stood at 73,576 in November 2015, but this November they slipped to 62,199.