Time extended for LRS till Feb 28

VIJAYAWADA: The AP-Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) has extended the time for clearing pending applications under the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) till February 28.

CRDA Commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar stated in a press release that 50 percent of the charges (value of the vacant land plus penalties) for the regularisation of unauthorised layouts were to be paid at the time of submitting the applications and the balance within six months.

A total of 16,570 applications were received by the CRDA under the LRS-2008 and they were to be cleared by November 30, 2013 but only 11,178 applications were cleared. The remaining have since been pending for approval due to non-payment of the full fee and failure to furnish the necessary documents. The number of applications that are pending in spite of partial payments and submission of some documents stands at 5,297 while 95 are still pending due to procedural delays.

The CRDA will now process such applications subject to the payment of 14 percent of the open space value at market rates and penalties thereof, for clearing them by the given date.