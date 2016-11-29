The Hindu Science Fest in Rajamahendravaram tomorrow

more-in

The Hindu, in association with Vignan University under the Future India Club, will organise a ‘Science Fest’ in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday (November 29) as part of a series of fests at Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Kurnool, Guntur and Hyderabad.

The event at Rajamahendravaram is for the students of East and West Godavari district schools. The programme will commence at 9.30 a.m. at the Aditya Degree College, near RTC Complex, Rajamahendravaram and spot registrations would be allowed at the venue.

Competitions in poster designing, elocution and budding scientist categories will be held.

The first two will be individual events and the participants will be divided into juniors (classes 5, 6 and 7) and seniors (classes 8, 9 and 10) and each school can nominate two students in each category.

For elocution, the topic is either ‘Ditigal India’ or ‘Make in India’ while topic for poster designing will be given on the spot. A panel of judges will select the winners.

Prizes will be given to the first, second and third winners in each category while all participants will receive certificates.

Budding Scientist

Under this category, the contestants will be segregated in juniors (classes 8 to 10) and seniors (classes 11 and 12 or junior and senior Intermediate).

The objective is to engage young vibrant minds in research to understand, explore and present a science project in line with the ‘Make in India’ or ‘Digital India’ concept.

Projects must be developed based on these two themes and each project will have only two students.

Schools should nominate their best science projects, one each in the juniors and the seniors category, and exhibit their project for a three-minute-long presentation followed by a question-answer session by judges.

Prize distribution

Prizes will be given on the same day immediately after the event and the results will be published in The Hindu edition the next day. The three events will be organised concurrently in different rooms.

Enquiries for further details can be made by calling I.V.S. Pardha Sarathi @ 99482 29922 or C. Vijaya Rama Raju @ 98488 34944.