Tension after sarpanch’s car is set ablaze

Tension prevailed in Nidamanuru village after the car of the village sarpanch was set ablaze by miscreants on Thursday.

The incident led to clashes between Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) activists, as it took place just a day after the sarpanch, Damarla Koteswara Rao, withdrew his support to the TDP and joined the YSRC.

Mr. Rao alleged that it was a planned attack by TDP leaders who did not like his moving to the rival party.

DCP K. Praveen and local police visited the village. Clues team inspected the spot and collected evidence. Police registered a case following a complaint by the sarpanch and took up investigation.

Mr. Rao worked for TDP for the past three years and won as sarpanch with the support of the party. Senior YSRC leader K. Parthasaradhi and other leaders who consoled Mr. Rao alleged that TDP leaders were behind the act.

YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to visit Nidamanuru village on Friday.