Techie from U.S. ends life over job security fear

Majeti Bharat (34), a software engineer working in the U.S., has reportedly committed suicide by jumping into the Krishna river. He came to India a few days ago and was stated to be in severe depression over his job security.

Bharat, a native of Mangalagiri, married a woman of Hanumanpet in Vijayawada and the couple have a one-year-old boy. He had been working in a software company for four years. The family came to India to celebrate the child’s birthday on January 24.

Bharat left home on January 20. After making a call to his father, M. Naga Varaprasad around 5.30 p.m, he switched off his mobile phone.

The family members lodged a complaint with the Governorpet police who launched a search. Meanwhile, the One Town police received information that a young man had jumped into the river from Prakasam Barrage around 6 p.m. on Saturday. “The police recovered a bag left by the victim and the family identified that the bag and clothes in itbelonged to Bharat. The police teams who searched in Krishna river and the canals found his body in a canal near Tummalapalli Kalakshetram on Sunday,” said Governorpet Circle Inspector P.E. Pavan Kumar Reddy.

The exact reason for the alleged suicide was not known immediately. A case under Section 174 CrPc (suspicious death) has been registered.

Family members said Bharat had been in a depressed mood for some time worried as he was about job security and used to perform pujas, said Mr. Reddy, who is investigating the case.