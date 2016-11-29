Students pen thoughts at poetry competition

Students take part in poetry writing and reciting competition organised by Andhra Loyola College in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: V_RAJU.

more-in

Students from various city colleges on Monday got an opportunity to put out their thoughts on current issues through poetry.

As part of the poetry writing and reciting competition, organised by the Loyola English Language Teaching Research Centre at Andhra Loyola College, students penned poems as well as recited them.

While the organisers gave them five topics, including impact of demonetisation, urban noise pollution, gender equality, traffic in Vijayawada and today’s stressed youth, majority of the participants penned poems on stress being faced by youth today.

While N. Harika of Maris Stella College bagged the first prize, Jasween Kaur of Andhra Loyola College and T. Sri Keerthi of Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala bagged second and third places respectively.

About 150 students from various colleges were participated in the competitions. Speaking on the occasion, Director of the ELT Centre, A. Rex Angelo stressed the need for conducting such literary competitions as sharing thoughts and feelings with the other members of the society is important.

Correspondent S. Raju, professors M. Syamala, Nirmala Mary and Bharathi were present.