State likely to get Rs. 1,600 crore tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh is expected to receive Rs.1600 crore including notes of Rs.500 denomination on December 21, said Chief Minister N, Chandrababu Naidu during a teleconference on demonetisation with officials and bankers on Monday.

The currency would further ease the situation. Mr. Naidu recalled that the State had received Rs.2500 crore on Saturday and the officials told him it was distributed among all banks. Mr. Naidu advised the officials to prevent inconvenience to farmers as Rabi season had started. He said priority should be given to DWCRA women and NREGS workers.