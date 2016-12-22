Sports day celebrated at NSM

Students of NSM Public School performing at the annual sports and awards day in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V_RAJU.

more-in

Students of N. St. Mathews Public School had a gala time on Wednesday as they took part in the annual sports day.

Setting the school environs colourful, students from kindergarten to high school presented various cultural programmes dressed up in different attires. The Jingling the Bell show by primary school students, all in the attire of Santa Claus, stood as the special attraction of the event.

Other shows including saluting our soldiers, of the market, dressing the school cheered the crowd.

Joint Collector Gandham Chandradu, who was chief guest, called upon the students to make sports and games an important part of day to day life. “Sports and games are capable of raising the mental ability of a person. Students and parents should give equal importance to education and physical activity,” he said.

T.R.S.N. Murthy, Director, Vijayawada Poly Clinic, appreciated the team spirit and commitment of the students and staff. School principal Bro. Lawrence D’Souza, vice-principal Bro.Bala Reddy and others were present.