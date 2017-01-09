Spirit of togetherness to the fore

Bandar Road awash in a shade of white with participants of the Amaravati Marathon inundating it in Vijayawada on Sunday. (Below ) Winners in the men’s and women’s categories respectively. | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR

Thousands of enthusiastic runners converged at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium on Sunday for the much-awaited Amaravati half marathon.

The brisk early morning hours saw a wave of white inundating the city roads earmarked on the route map of the race. Sporting white Ts with the words I love Amaravati written on them, people from all walks of life belonging to different age groups from the city and outside participated in the event.

People swarmed all over the place. The chill in the air in no way deterred their spirited enthusiasm to be part of the event designed to promote brand Amaravati.

“Today it is not important that we run fast, it’s important that we run together. It is always exciting to feel the pulse of energy in the crowd,” said young Lavanya, who was all set to run along with her friends.

Organised by DEEP (Disease Eradication through Education and Prevention) Trust, in association with other organisations, the half marathon comprised 21K, 10K, 5K and 3K in the run categories.

The finishing was phenomenal for many, especially first-timers. Some recounted their tale from the starting line to the finish, others summed it up in a short narrative or amusing anecdotes. Each runner’s experience was unique but every story conveyed the universal pride that came from accomplishing the target.

Young participants churned out umpteen tales on what got them running in the first place and all of them looked still energised even after achieving the feat.

“Not too far long after the starting point, I started feeling some cramps in my legs. I never stopped at all though; I just put my head up and kept sprinting,” recounted Ajay Thaplial, a student.

By the time they touched the finishing line, most participants were drained of all physical strength. The muscles in their legs felt totally used up and some even were making gasping and wheezing sounds. Exhausted they were all, but when they finished, the sense of satisfaction was enormous.