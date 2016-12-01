Spare a thought for common man, says Jagan

more-in

KURNOOL: Welcoming demonetisation, YSR Congress president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy said on Wednesday that the Central Government should take steps to send adequate notes of lower denominations to banks to mitigate the hardship of the people, especially farmers.

The main avocation of the people was to go round the banks and ATMs and stand in long-winding queues to withdraw cash, setting aside other works, Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy said in Pulivendula, on the second day of his tour of his constituency.

Farmers were unable to sell their agricultural produce and petty traders and the poor were hard hit by the cash crunch, he said.

Mr. Reddy told the party MLAs, leaders, and activists to strive for the victory of the party’s MLC nominee Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

Addressing party MLAs in his camp office at Pulivendula, Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy told them to counter the TDP’s moves and improve the party’s prospects, as it had the people’s support.

Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, MLC candidate and former Minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, MLAs P. Raveendranath Reddy, S.B. Amjad Basha, G. Srikanth Reddy, N. Raghurami Reddy, R. Prasada Reddy, MLC D.C. Govinda Reddy, Kadapa Mayor K. Suresh Babu, and district YSRC president A. Amarnath Reddy were present.