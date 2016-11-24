Six students arrested for sharing leaked Bahubali clip

more-in

City police on Wednesday arrested six students for possessing and sharing the leaked video of upcoming flick Bahubali-2 under the Copyright Act.

Task Force ACP Muralidhar and Central ACP N. Satyanandh produced the accused before media.Mr. Satyanandh said that a degree college student received a nine-minute video of the movie through e-mail from his friend Krishna Dayanand, a Hyderabad graphic designer. Chaitanya shared the video with five of his friends over social media, police said.

Police also found a video of another upcoming movie ‘Om Namo Venkatesaya’ in the laptop of the accused.