Scholarships for students

VIJAYAWADA: The American Progressive Telugu Association (APTA) will distribute scholarships for merit students at Bhimavaram in West Godavari district on Sunday.

Scholarships worth Rs. 1 crore would be given to more than 600 students. The programme will be held at Hansi Kalyana Mandapam at 10.30 a.m, said APTA founder president and board director Srinivasa Rao Chandu.

Home Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, Deputy Speaker Mandali Budha Prasad, Ministers Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Paidikondala Manikyala Rao, Bhimavaram Parliament Member Thota Seeta Ramalakshmi, MLA P. Ramanjaneyulu and others will attend, said APTA ASEP Chair Veerabhadra Rao Kambala.