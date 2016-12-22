Vijayawada

Sahitya Akademi Bhasha Samman for Nagalla

Nagalla Guruprasada Rao  

Former Siddhartha College of Arts and Science principal and secretary of Siddhartha Kala Peetham Nagalla Guruprasada Rao has been selected for the Central Sahitya Akademi Bhasha Samman award for his contribution to the propagation, modernisation and enrichment of Telugu language.

Mr Guruprasada Rao worked as a Telugu lecturer in SRR & CVR, Andhra Loyola and Siddhartha Colleges. He retired from the teaching profession as the principal of the Siddhartha College. He also has written over 100 essays in Telugu.

He made a significant contribution for the propagation of Telugu language as the secretary of Siddhartha Kala Peetham which worked for the promotion of arts. He will be conferred the award in New Delhi on February 22, 2017.

