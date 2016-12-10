SIDS students tap into bamboo magic

Students of Samana Institute for Design Studies displaying bamboo products at an exhibition in Vijayawada on Friday.

If you thought that bamboo is not regarded as the most glamorous of building materials, you ought to have been present on the premises of the Samana Institute for Design Studies (SIDS) on Friday.

Students pursuing interior designing, as part of their second semester project, showcased an incredible range of sophisticated bamboo products at an exhibition hosted by the institute.

Lending a new level of sophistication to this traditional material, the students carved out products that looked as sturdy as beautiful.

The students brought in bamboo sticks and the basic tools and started from the scratch to carve out their desired product. “Since the theme was eco-friendly furniture, the participants chose bamboo which is strong, durable, smooth, clean, non-sliding and resistant to humidity,” said Sheeba, CEO of the institute.

The venue was dotted with bamboo products such as a canopy bed, a swinging chair, shelves, and study tables. Impressed by the creativity of the students, M. Rajaiah, prominent industrialist and Managing Director of hotel Taj Gateway, announced that he would like to engage SIDS students to do the interiors of an eco-friendly restaurant he was planning to start.

He said innovation was the mantra that could take the students a long way in the new capital of Andhra Pradesh that promised bright prospects to the young learners.