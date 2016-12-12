SCR wins nine awards for energy conservation

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time, the South Central Railway (SCR) bagged nine National Energy Conservation Awards for the year 2016.

The Ministry of Power is presenting the awards to SCR for its achievements in energy conservation across its divisions. A team of railway officials of the zone will receive the awards at a function to be held in New Delhi on December 14, according to SCR General Manager Vashista Johri.

The SCR bagged the first prize in zonal railways, Passenger Reservation System (PRS) building stood top in office buildings sector, the Electric Loco Shed, Kazipet, won first prize among railway workshops, Indian Railway Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications (IRISET) and Lekha Bhavan, Secunderabad, bagged second prizes.

Certificates of merit have been awarded to Railway Hospital, Nanded, in Hospitals sector, Electric Traction Training Centre, Vijayawada, in Universities and Engineering Institution Buildings sector, Pakala Railway Station in stations sector and Diesel Loco Shed, Vijayawada, in railway workshops sector.

The awards are for use of renewable energy sources at stations, level crossings and other locations, energy efficient pumps, star labelled electrical equipment, use of LED based lighting, implementation of part lighting during non-peak hours on platforms and other measures in non-traction.

In traction, shutting down of locomotives in trip sheds, switching off blowers when the train is stopped for more than five minutes and shutting down of diesel locos that are idle for more than 30 minutes in yards in the diesel traction got the recognition.

“SCR has consistently been receiving Bureau of Energy Efficiency Awards for the last six years. But, the zone has created a record by winning nine awards in a single year,” the General Manager said.