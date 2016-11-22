Revoke ban on old currency: CPI(M)

Activists of the CPI(M) staged a demonstration in front of the SBI zonal office here on Monday in protest against what they called ill-conceived decision of the Union government to demonetise Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes.

Addressing the gathering, party State executive member V. Umamaheswara Rao said the ban should be revoked till the new currency came into circulation in a full-fledged manner. He expressed regret that the common man was the worst affected by the invalidation of old notes. Sixty people had so far died at banks and ATMs across the country during attempts to exchange money, he said.