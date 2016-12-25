Vijayawada

Probe into Radha’s complaint begins

Police on Saturday began investigation into Vangaveeti Radhakrishna’s complaint against film director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV), who made ‘Vangaveeti’, on his father and former MLA Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga Rao.

Mr. Radha, also YSR Congress city unit president, lodged a complaint with DGP N. Sambasiva Rao on Friday alleging that RGV had portrayed his father negatively and sought action against the director.

Based on the complaint, the police started a probe and were planning to take legal opinion on the complaint.

