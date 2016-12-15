Prashant Bhushan’s tweet causes stir in journalist community

Swaraj Abhiyan leader Prashant Bhushan during a 'Jan Sunwai' a protest dharna against a liquor shop in the Ajmeri Gate-Matia Mahal area in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Noted Supreme Court lawyer and founder of Swaraj Abhiyan Prashant Bhushan’s tweet on Andhra Pradesh government’s move to induct 25 journalists on outsourcing basis to write and carry out publicity for it, has caused a stir in the journalist community here.

Mr. Bhusan, referring to GO 2497, tweeted: “Now AP CM officially bribes 25 journos to do his PR & publicly work!” He even posted a copy of the GO issued by the State government recently. There were 736 likes, 974 re-tweets and 100 replies to it. Incidentally, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) did not respond to Mr. Bhushan’s tweet.

Many experienced journalists from reputed newspapers and the electronic media, who have either retired or quit their jobs, joined these “special teams” to carry out the publicity and other work, forming part of the back office of the CMO. They denied news reports published in online media and accusations that the government was bribing journalists. They said journalists, specially those from the electronic media, who were not receiving salaries in time, quit their jobs to join the back office, and wondered how this could be construed as bribe.

Not a bribe

When contacted, Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Commissioner S. Venkateswar said there was no truth in the tweets and messages circulating in the social media. The government was hiring the services of persons with experience in journalism. They will not write for any media organisations, while they are employed by the government. “How does it amount to bribing?” he asked.

The government was recruiting them on a contract basis for a year as there was a shortage of hands in the I & PR department. It was not possible to recruit regular employees overnight. The government planned to recruit experienced journalists to disseminate information emanating from government departments to media, he explained.

The government issued orders dated December 7, fixing remuneration as Rs. 40,000 plus Rs. 11,468 as ESI, EPF and other allowances to each of the journalists.

Liaisoning officers

It is pertinent to mention here that the government recruited media liaisoning officers (MLOs) for all Ministers with a few exceptions, and they too had quit media jobs and joined as staff of the Ministers, again on contract basis.

Their job is to inform media about Minister’s meetings and then send press releases. This system has been in vogue for several years in Andhra Pradesh, and now after bifurcation too with both States following the system.