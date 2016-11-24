Play on Jyotirao Phule at Music College on Nov. 28

more-in

To mark the 126th death anniversary of activist, thinker and social reformer Jyotirao Phule, the Andhra Pradesh BC Welfare Department will organise a play “Mahatma Jyotirao Phule’ at the Ghantasala Music College on November 28. The play will start at 6.30 p.m.

“Jyothirao Phule contributed a great deal in the areas of eradication of untouchability and caste system and women’s emancipation,” said D. Viziabhaskar, who has written the play.

Mr. Viziabhaskar, who is also the Director of the Department of Culture, said Jyotirao Phule was very relevant today.

“He was one of the three leaders who had greatly influenced Babasaheb Ambedkar, the other two being Goutham Budha and Kabir Das. At a time when the country was witnessing a difficult phase, he showed the light to people. The Satya Shodhak Samaj he founded in 1873 was to achieve equal rights for peasants and people from lower castes. He and his wife, Savitribai Phule, were pioneers of women’s education in India,” he said.

The play will be presented by the Ongole-based Sindura Cultural Association.

Bharat Ratna sought

Dr. Viziabhaskar mourned the death of Carnatic music maestro Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna and said bestowing a Bharat Ratna on him posthumously would be a fitting tribute to the legendary musician. Play director Patibandla Ananda Rao spoke.