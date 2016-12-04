Play at least one game, students told

more-in

J. S. Rahul Pundarika and P. Anuhya of Class X emerged as individual senior champions in the boys and girls sections respectively in the 10th annual sports day organised by the Delhi Public School here on Saturday.

K.Y.S. Anirudh and S. Satwika of Class VII won the individual sub junior championships while Ch. Mohith and K. Gnana Sri of Class IX took the honours in the individual junior segments.

Krishna House won overall championship in sports and games. The best house in games was bagged by Brahmaputra House while the best house title in athletics went to Ganges House.

Mr. S. M. Sultan Moosavi, vice president, Table Tennis Federation of India, who was the chief guest of the function, exhorted the students to play at least one game.