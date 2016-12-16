Pay fines and fee to city police digitally

more-in

Soon, citizens caught for violation of traffic rules on the city roads can pay the fine using e-wallet application Paytm on the spot.

In a first, police on Thursday announced that the department had enabled digital payment services at the unified public services centre, e-challan centres and all police stations.

“Vijayawada police is the first police department to have a complete electronic mode of payments for all its services. The department receives payments relating to a total of 52 services, including permissions, licences, fines and others and people can pay without using hard cash,” said Commissioner of Police D. Gautam Sawang.

The department has collaborated with the State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Paytm, Bill Desk and RuPay of the National Payments Corporation of India to execute both card payments and e-wallet payments.

E-pos machines

E-pos machines were set up at all police stations where debit or credit cards can be used for payments relating to official services. People can also pay traffic fines using the e-wallet of Paytm and arrangements are being made, Mr. Sawang said.

Paytm representative J. Hari Prasad said that the company was bringing up a unique option called ‘traffic fines’ for police fines payment across the country. “An option will be featured on the homepage of the app and website. Users can log into the application, click the option, select their respective police district and check fine amount by giving their vehicle number and pay the amount,” Mr. Hari Prasad said.

This avoids scanning the quick response code and entering a phone number, he said. Officials from SBI G.V. Sastry, Chittibabu, Axis Bank representative Siva Prasad, Bill Desk representative Naveen and RuPay representative Bhavya were present.