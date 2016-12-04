Parasailing on the riverbed

more-in

Vijayawada Adventure Club conducts activity near Kanakadurga Varadhi

After parasailing on the serene waters of the Krishna river upstream of the Prakasam Barrage, now it is time for the adventure lovers to sail downstream of the barrage where there is no water. It is possible by replacing the boat with a car which speeds on the sand bed of the river to lift the person and parachute towed to it.

The Vijayawada Adventure Club, which has introduced a variety of activities to denizens, conducted the parasailing near the Kanakadurga Varadhi for the first time, in collaboration with a Hyderabad-based club on Saturday.

About 50 persons sailed above the riverbed. Parasailors had the view of the city’s horizons and the path of the river before touching down.

VAC representative Raghunath Reddy said the average sailing time was three minutes and lack of proper wind had forced them to limit the time. “Some sailors went around for more than four minutes. It depends on the speed of the wind,” he said.

He said all the precautions and permission from the authorities were taken. “This is only for two days and the response on the first day is great. We did not fly many enthusiasts due to poor light,” he added.

A gypsy vehicle is used to tow and pull the parachute at a speed of 40 kilometres per hour. Organisers said the activity would be made a permanent one in the future.