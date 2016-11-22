PCC chief visits bank, ATM

more-in

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President N. Raghuveera Reddy has said that even after 13 days following demonetisation, people are undergoing a tremendous amount of inconvenience

The Congress leader on Monday visited the State Bank of India in Gandhi Nagar and interacted with account holders and others who had come there to withdraw money or exchange old currency. Mr. Reddy also visited some ATMs in the vicinity and interacted with those standing in queues to withdraw money. Congress party workers who were with him distributed water and buttermilk packets to the people standing in queues.

Addressing a press conference later, he said that the common man was subjected to a lot of inconvenience. He said the recently released Rs 2,000 notes should be withdrawn immediately and the release of Rs. 50 and Rs. 100 notes done immediately.

While a woman told him that she was not able to pay house rent as she was unable to withdraw money from the bank owing to long queues, a student told the Congress leader that he could not go to college as all his time was wasted at the bank.

Mr. Reddy said that the BJP government at the Centre and the TDP government in the State should take responsibility for the deaths of people while waiting in the queues for banks and ATMs. An ex gratia of Rs. 25 lakh should be announced to the next of kin, he demanded.

He said the BJP government, which could not even provide people the currency required, should quit immediately.