Officials asked to identify lands for metro rail

District Collector Babu A. instructed officials of the Revenue Department to submit a report on the lands to be acquired for the Amaravati metro railway project at the earliest in the wake of invitation of tenders for it recently.

In a review meeting on the metro rail on Wednesday, Mr. Babu said both government and private lands were to be identified, and a detailed report was to be handed over to the government to enable it to take the project forward.

Works in two corridors — Pandit Nehru Bus Stand (PNBS)–Nidamanur and PNBS-Penamalur — were estimated to cost Rs. 1,800 crore. These corridors cover a total distance of 25.6 km. Several private buildings have to be listed out for demolition in compliance with rules.

District Revenue Officer Ch. Rangaiah and Sub-collector Saloni Sidana were among those present.

