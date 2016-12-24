Now, pay and use ‘Mana’ toilets

more-in

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, which installed Mana toilets (bio-toilets) at various places here for achieving open defecation-free status for the city is now going to charge public for using them.

The corporation’s proposal to charge Rs. 5 per use has been approved by the standing committee in the council meeting held here on Thursday.

The toilets were installed in Circle II of the city at nine places: Chuttugunta, BRTS Road, Government Press, AKTPM School, Kurmaiah Bridge, Ansari Park, Alankar junction, Hanumanpet and Pappula mill road. In Circle I, Mana toilets were provided at three locations, including the Durga Ghat which is mostly used by the devotees visiting the Kanakadurga temple.

The maintenance of the toilets will be handed over to private players after calling tenders and the VMC expects offset value of Rs. 44.46 lakh on all the toilets.

On the other hand, the corporation also proposed to outsource the day-to-day garbage transportation to a third party at a cost of Rs. 47 lakh. However, it has been decided to make a further review of the proposal.