Naidu allays fears of granite industry

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has assured the granite industry representatives that the Sate government will use the granite mined and processed in the State.

Representatives of Federation of AP Granite Industry and The Andhra Pradesh Small-Scale Granite Factories’ Association met the Chief Minister at Interim Government Complex (IGC) at Velagapudi near here on Wednesday.

The industry representatives expressed their concern and apprehensions over sustenance of the industry in view of government policies and taxes levied on the granite.

The representatives said that the government was collecting cess as share for District Mineral Foundation (DMF) set up under Pradhan Mantri Khaniz Kshetra Kalyan Yojna. They wanted the government to bring down the DMF cess. The seignorage fee collected on granite was hiked to 30 per cent last year. Again, merit tax was levied. There was a vast difference between the tax collected in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, they said.

In response to it, Mr. Naidu said that the government would consider their request after studying the guidelines issued by the Central government.

The government has allotted land for granite outlets complex at Donakonda. The government would use products of small-scale granite and quarry crush industry in construction of the outlets complex. The industry need not have any apprehensions over the GOs. The government would ensure that the granite industry was not harassed and permits would be given in time. The granite manufacturers need not leave the business, he assured.

Mr. Naidu said that the granite quarries and industries have to play a major role in the construction of Amaravati. The government expects a fair business and honesty from granite industry. The government would not tolerate any law and order problems, he said, referring to the agitation carried out by the industry recently.

Mines Minister Peetala Sujata, Mining Secretary Sridhar, Federation of AP Granite Industry chairman Siddha Venkateswara Rao, general secretary Ch. Rao, vice-chairman Rajesh Angara, The Andhra Pradesh Small-Scale Granite Factories Association president Y. Koteswara Rao, general secretary Alu Sivaramesh Reddy and others were present.