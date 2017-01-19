Movement against exit test for MBBS gaining momentum

more-in

The movement against the proposed ‘Exit Test’ for medicos, who have completed their house surgency, is gathering momentum with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) extending support to it.

A student wing of the IMA was formed with representatives from every medical college in the State on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, IMA general secretary K.S. Karunaa Murthy said the Exit Test —common for securing a licence to practice and an admission to post-graduation — was against the interests of the students. While there was a need to improve the quality of medical education, a common test for getting a post-graduation seat and a licence to practice was impractical. While very high standard questions were needed for filtering students for post-graduate seats, average standard questions were necessary to test students who wanted a licence to practice, Dr. Murthy said. Currently, the examinations were highly theory-oriented and there was a need to make them more clinical and practical-oriented, he said. A system to centralise the evaluation of practicals should be developed to improve the standard of medical education. The medicos and the IMA members also discussed in depth granting 50 per cent reservation to service candidates and issuing licence to students who studied homoeopathy, ayurvedic or other forms of medicine to practice Allopathic medicine.

Both these moves would lead to the dilution of medical education, Dr. Murthy said. He said February 1 had been fixed as the tentative date for medicos from all 426 medical colleges in India to boycott classes to register their protest against Exit Tests, 50 per cent reservations and granting of licences to students of other medical systems after conducting bridge course, Dr Murthy said. A.P. IMA president P Gangadhara Rao, president-elect R. Jaysekhar, treasurer P Anil Kumar and A.P. Medical Council chairman Y Raja Rao spoke.