More reforms in the offing: Venkaiah

Union Minister for Urban Development and Information and Broadcasting M. Venkaiah Naidu speaking at a programme organised on the occasion of Good Governance Day in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Describing the demonetisation of Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 notes as a ‘critical operation’ aimed at removing a ‘cancerous tissue from the body’, Union Minister for Urban Development and Information and Broadcasting M. Venkaiah Naidu has said it is a reform that is desperately needed to demolish the parallel economy which stifled real growth.

Dig at critics

Hitting back at critics who accused the Modi government of helping the corporate bigwigs in expanding their empires, he pointed out that it was the UPA that lent nearly Rs.1,80,000 crore and doled out sops to the likes of Adani, Ambani, Ruia, and Mallya and completely neglected recoveries.

Addressing a meeting organised on the occasion of the Good Governance Day marking the 92nd birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee here on Sunday, Mr. Naidu said demonetisation was a long-awaited reform that set the stage for more such measures in the coming months.

To boost budgets, reduce tax rates

He claimed the liquidity that was infused into the system by demonetisation would give the Central government the much-needed elbow room to enhance allocations to housing, education, health and crop insurance besides bringing down the interest and tax rates.

The economy would thus receive a fillip, Mr. Naidu said while acknowledging the fact that the move (demonetisation) had caused difficulty to some sections which, he said, was unavoidable. He thanked the masses for enduring the ‘short-term pain’. Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said the Central government had entered into multiple information exchange agreements like no other dispensation had done before, to bring back the black money stashed in ‘tax havens’ like Switzerland, Cyprus and Mauritius. The results would be seen in the coming years. While maintaining that the aim of demonetisation was widely appreciated and admitting it should have been executed in a better manner, Mr. Naidu said digital transformation would bring every single rupee into the taxation system.