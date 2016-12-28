Vijayawada

Maths, physics in B.Com: MLA’s video goes viral

The video of an interview of Vijayawada West MLA Jaleel Khan saying he studied maths and physics in B.Com had gone viral. In the video, Mr. Khan says he studied B.Com because he was fond of mathematics and physics.

When the interviewer tries to correct Mr. Khan saying mathematics and physics are not taught in the course, the MLA insists they are.

Mr. Khan tries to justify himself by saying accounts is mathematics when the interviewer says he also studied B.Com and that these two subjects were not taught as part of the course. About physics, Mr. Khan agrees he may be mistaken.

Mr. Khan, who won the election on a YSRC ticket, was one of the first MLAs of the party to defect to the Telugu Desam.

