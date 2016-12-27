Man, unable to return Rs.50, killed

more-in

In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old man P. Chiranjeevi, was beaten to death by his owner K. Bhaskar Rao in Chilakaluripet in Guntur district on Monday.

According to police, the accused Bhaskar, a mason, engaged the old man for labour work. But, Chiranjeevi was not attending for work for the last two days and came for work on Monday.

When Bhaskar questioned the victim about his absence, he replied that he was suffering with ill health and could not attend for work. Then the accused asked the labour to return Rs.50 amount which was due to him.

The mason got angry when Chiranjeevi said that he did not have money and hit him with an asbestos sheet killing him on the spot. The Chikalaluripet police registered a case.