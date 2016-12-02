Man hacked to death

more-in

A 30-year-old man was killed in a gruesome murder that took place at Arundelpet here on Thursday evening.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Guntur, M. Saritha said that Boppana Ravi Kumar was hacked to death allegedly by two persons on the road besides Nagasai Hotel. Mr. Ravi Kumar was an accused in two murder cases and was recently released from prison. Police suspect that one of his rivals could be behind the murder.

Police are studying the CCTV footages in the nearby areas.