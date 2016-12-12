MICE: Amaravati poised for a big leap

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital region is poised to attract reputed players from the infrastructure and hospitality space to bid for the construction of convention centres with a seating capacity of at least 2,000, which is the global norm, along with other attached facilities.

They are going to be a crucial part of the Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing and Exhibitions (MICE) hub proposed to be developed in Amaravati.

Just three days are left for the companies interested in bidding for the prestigious project (MICE Hub) to submit their proposals to the AP-Capital Region Development Authority.

It is confident of getting an encouraging response in the backdrop of good news of construction of a 5-star hotel in Vijayawada by the Accor Group under its Novotel brand.

Diversified conglomerate ITC has also reportedly firmed up plans to set up a 5-star hotel in Guntur city.

According to official sources, there are no major convention and exhibition facilities in the city which can accommodate more than 1,500 persons and with a larger number of organisers showing interest in holding State–level events, MICE sector is bound to register significant growth.

Social events account for 70 per cent of total occupancy across available facilities and corporate events come second at 25 per cent followed by association-sponsored/conducted events constituting 5 per cent of the total occupancy.

The only dedicated convention facility in the region is A Convention Centre with a landscape of around 60,000 square feet and built-up area of around 30,000 sq ft.

Speaking to The Hindu, K. Lakshminarayana, Advisor to the Government on tourism and Chairman of A.P Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation’s Tourism sub-committee, observed that Amaravati needed a big convention centre with facilities like star hotels and spas as it aspired to be a world-class city.

“Since there are no such large facilities in the region now, almost all the major events, including government-sponsored ones, are being held in Visakhapatnam which is relatively well positioned in terms of the number of convention halls and hotels,” he said.

Predicting a bright future for the (MICE) sector in capital region, Mr. Lakshminarayana said the government had already invited tenders for a convention centre at Ibrahimpatnam and the MICE Hub in Amaravati. The response for both is awaited.