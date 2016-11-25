Local TDP leader attacked

more-in

Internal bickerings in the Telugu Desam Party came to the fore that when a local TDP leader was attacked with knives on Thursday.

Nallapaneni Amarnath, a local TDP leader, was attacked by his rival group while he was at New Geetha Hotel. He was rushed to the GGH, where he is under treatment.

Police suspect that internal bickerings among the TDP leaders could have caused the incident. The local TDP leaders have been engaged in membership drive and differences have cropped between leaders.