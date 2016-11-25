Vijayawada

Local TDP leader attacked

more-in

Internal bickerings in the Telugu Desam Party came to the fore that when a local TDP leader was attacked with knives on Thursday.

Nallapaneni Amarnath, a local TDP leader, was attacked by his rival group while he was at New Geetha Hotel. He was rushed to the GGH, where he is under treatment.

Police suspect that internal bickerings among the TDP leaders could have caused the incident. The local TDP leaders have been engaged in membership drive and differences have cropped between leaders.

Post a Comment
More In Vijayawada
politics
crime
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 25, 2016 3:52:57 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/Local-TDP-leader-attacked/article16696731.ece

© The Hindu