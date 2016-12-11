Kondapalli fort yearns for tourists

more-in

Kondapalli Quila, one of the few tourist destinations in the vicinity of the city, is yearning for tourists. The fort, built in 1360 AD in the midst of the thick forest of Kondapalli by the kings of Kondaveedu, has been undergoing repairs and restoration work for a couple of years but has so far not turned out to be a happening place.

Due to the lack of basic components of tourism — accessibility, amenities, attractions and activities — the fort is able to attract only about 50 tourists per day, a majority of them being locals who visit the 400-year-old Sayyed Ghalib Shahid Baba Dargah at the entrance of the fort.

The State government has released Rs. 10.90 crore towards the first phase comprehensive development of the Fort as a major tourist attraction in February.

The first phase includes complete restoration and strengthening of the walls, rooms and other structures with chemical treatment and lime mortar and developing greenery.

However, only 35 per cent of the restoration work has been executed so far, according to officials. Due to this, the visitors are not only deprived of amenities like water but also basic information about the monument.

“Lack of proper water supply is hindering the restoration work. The lime has to be seasoned before using on walls and the process needs water. We have dug a bore but are unable to use it due to lack of three phase electricity line. The electricity department is planning to set up a line from the Doordarshan Kendra,” said S Koteswaran, Deputy Executive Engineer of Archaeology and Museums.

The second phase — which includes light and sound show, ropeway from the foot of the hill, conference hall, cafeteria, games, expansion of the ghat road and others — will be started only after the completion of the phase -I work.

“A bottle of water is being sold at Rs. 30 which is 50 per cent more than the normal price. There is only one store selling packaged snacks which also charges 50 per cent extra on MRP. We have to go dry or pay the demanded money,” said K. Siva Kumar, a visitor at the Fort. On the other hand, the access road to the Fort at the foot of the hill turned a mess with garbage being dumped on one side. “We have written a letter to the authorities concerned and they started burning the garbage at the same place to clear it,” said Mr. Koteswaran.

Fly ash pond turns dangerous:

But the smoke emanating from the burning garbage is blocking the view of the motorists and the movement of heavy trucks that carry fly ash to the ash pond is only making the journey more dangerous for motorists. The fly ash is dumped by the thermal power station nearby.

Meanwhile, it is said the forest department is not keen on issuing permission for ropeway and other plans that may affect the fauna in the region. “There is resistance from the department since long and efforts are being made to get required permission,” said a source.