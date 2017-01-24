KRU inks pact with IIT-Bombay

IIT Bombay official Mohammed Khasim Khan (left) and Krishna University Registrar D. Suryachandra Rao exchanging documents after signing an MoU on the Krishna University campus in Machilipatnam in Krishna district. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGMENT

The Krishna University on Monday entered into an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, to offer courses through ‘Spoken Tutorial’, an initiative of the National Mission on Education by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

KU Vice Chancellor S. Rama Krishna Rao and IIT-Bombay official Momammed Khasim Khan on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding here on the university campus.

Students belonging to science, computer science, life sciences, physics and chemistry and other courses would have access to computer languages and other computing skills through the Spoken Tutorial. The IIT-B had developed an audio and visual content in English and other regional languages and all the courses were being offered free of cost.

1.2 lakh trained in A.P.

“We have trained 1.2 lakh students on various computer languages and computing skills through the Spoken Tutorial, which are completely an open learning source, in Andhra Pradesh in the last six years. The IIT-B’s Spoken Tutorial will issue certificate for those who complete the respective course”, Mr. Khan told The Hindu. “The courses being offered at the Spoken Tutorials have been recognized by the National Assessment and Accredited Council. The courses designed by the IIT-B are most sought by the industry, including renowned software companies”, added Mr. Khan.

Addressing the KU teachers and IIT-B representatives, Mr. Rao said the students would have a great opportunity to equip themselves with talents required in the industry. The university would urge students of the main campus and other affiliated colleges to utilize the opportunity. KU Human Resource Development Wing Coordinator Rama Sekhar Reddy and other officials were present.