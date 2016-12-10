KLU convocation on December 24

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: The sixth convocation of Koneru Lakshmaiah University (KLU) will be held on December 24, 2016 at its open air theatre. As many as 2,500 students will receive their degrees during the convocation.

Students who completed Ph.D, M. Tech, MBA, MCA, B. Tech, BBA and B.Com during the year 2015-16 will be awarded degrees during the convocation. Candidates who wish to receive the original degrees are requested to apply on or before December 19, according to a press note issued by KL University Registrar T. Umamaheswara Rao.

Applications can be obtained from The Controller of Examinations, KLU. Students can also download the applications from KLU website by paying a fee of Rs.1,000 and submit the same with necessary documents and two passport size photographs.

Gold and silver medals and cash awards will be presented to the students who secured top ranks.