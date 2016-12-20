Jharkhand team studies digital payments

Krishna district Joint Collector G. Chandrudu explaining the initiatives taken up by the district administration for promoting digital payments to the visiting delegation of Jharkhand government at Gollapudi market yard in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL.

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of the Jharkhand government led by Joint Secretary (food and public distribution) Chabi Ranjan had a first-hand account of digital payments and the e-Point-of-Sale (e-POS) system during their visit on Monday.

Krishna District Joint Collector G. Chandrudu explained the manner in which cashless transactions are carried out under the Public Distribution System and tracking of the movement of vehicles transporting groceries from the stock-points of fair price shops.

In the interaction held at the Gollapudi market yard, Mr. Chandrudu also gave a presentation on the deployment of ration dealers as business correspondents.

The Joint Collector then showed the operation of the Aadhar-enabled payment system and gave a gist of other initiatives taken by the Andhra Pradesh government to promote digital economy.

Andhra Bank zonal manager G.S.V. Krishna Rao, Krishna district civil supplies Officer Ravi Kiran, assistant supply officer Uday Bhaskar, agriculture officer G.V. Siva Prasad and others were present.