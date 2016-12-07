IRCTC to organise Dakshina Bharat Yatra

more-in

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Limited is organising Sabarimalai with Dakshina Bharat Special Train Yatra from December 19 to 25

The tour package will cover Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple in Kerala, Sabarimalai, Kanyakumari Bagavathi Amman temple, Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Madhura Meenakshi Amman temple, Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple and Thanjavur Brihadreeswara temple, said its Deputy General Manager (DGM-Tourism) N. Sanjeevaiah at a press conference held here on Tuesday.

The special train will start from Secunderabad at 12.30 a.m. (midnight of December 18).

Tourists can join at Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta railway stations and book tickets online by logging on to www.irctctourism.com, or by submitting cheques in the IRCTC offices in Begumpet (GMC Balayogi Paryataka Bhavan), Secunderabad, Vijayawada and Tirupati railway stations, the DGM said.

IRCTC Area Manager N.D. Bhujanga Rao said tourists can book tickets in sleeper class or in 3rd AC. The Corporation will provide night stay, halls, dormitories and dharmashalas, offer tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner with tour escort and security for the special train. “Families, groups and devotees can book tickets. Tourists can contact the IRCTC officials over Phone Numbers: 0866-2572280, 9701360632/620, 0877-2222010 or the zonal office 040-27702407. The IRCTC staff will visit the houses and get the tickets booked at the doorstep,” said the Area Manager.

Chief Supervisor B. Prabhakar Rao said the tariff per head is Rs.5,855 (in sleeper class) and Rs. 8,050 for (AC) including fare, food and accommodation.

Government employees can avail themselves of Leave Travel Concession (LTC) facility, Mr. Rao added.