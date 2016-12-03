Health insurancescheme launched

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Member of Parliament Kesineni Srinivas and Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao on Saturday launched ‘Swasth Kutumbam’, a health insurance scheme for the marginalised communities in Vijayawada Parliamentary constituency, at Gollapudi here.

On the occasion, Mr. Srinivas said the scheme was open to nearly one million residents of 265 villages in the constituency.

The scheme is jointly implemented by the State government and Tata Trusts. An MoU was signed by the two last year.

Tata Trusts Head (operations- A.P.) R. Pavithra Kumar said the Trusts’ partnership with the State government was a progressive step towards providing affordable healthcare within the reach of the common people.

Tata Trusts have paid the first premium to all covering nearly ten lakh people. The premium payable per family is just Rs.120 per month.

The scheme provides medical insurance cover up to Rs.1 lakh.

Health coordinators were appointed in all the villages by Tata Trusts. Star Health Insurance Company set up a control room in Vijayawada. District Collector Babu A. and others participated.